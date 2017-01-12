Nigeria’s financial system significantly impeding growth – PwC – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria's financial system significantly impeding growth – PwC

Nigeria's financial system significantly impeding growth – PwC
LAGOS— PricewaterhouseCoopers, PwC, yesterday, said the financial system in Nigeria and other African countries have contributed significantly to impede inclusive and sustainable growth in emerging markets. It advised that policymakers, regulators and …
