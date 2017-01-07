Pages Navigation Menu

Qatar Open 2017 LIVE tennis scores: Andy Murray v Novak Djokovic results – Daily Mail

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Sports


Qatar Open 2017 LIVE tennis scores: Andy Murray v Novak Djokovic results
Novak Djokovic dealt the first blow of 2017 as he claimed his first piece of silverware of the new year, and consigned Andy Murray to defeat for the first time in 28 matches. The world No 2 triumphed in a thrilling match in Doha, claiming the Qatar
