Quadri dazzles to finish in top eight at Hungarian Open

Being the first ITTF World Tour for this year, Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri lived up to his world rating at the Hungarian Open as the 2014 ITTF Star Player shone like a star to finish among the top eight in the men’s singles event of the championship.

Quadri, who was seeded ninth in the men’s singles made his presence felt in the competition when he started his campaign from the main draw with a superb 4-2 win over Germany’s Steffen Mengel.

However, he faced his biggest test in the round of 16 against Czech Republic’s Tomas Konecny. Without any doubt, Quadri was forced to use all his hidden skills by the Czech. From the start of the encounter, the European knew that beating the Africa’s highest ranked player meant a lot to his career and he was determined to break the heart of the African fans at the venue. But like a typical Nigerian, Quadri dug deep despite the dominance of his opponent in the first three games. It was as if the Czech was going to carry the day, but Quadri thrice restored parity to put the match at 3-3. But Quadri’s powerful forehand did the magic when it mattered as he overcame the Czech in the seventh game to win at 4-3 (8-11, 12-10, 11-9, 11-13, 9-11, 11-7, 11-8).

For making the last eight, Quadri joined the league of elite players like Belarus’ Samsonov Vladimir, France’s Simon Gauzy and Brazil’s Hugo Calderano.

In the quarterfinal against another German – Ruwen Filus and without any coach, Quadri excited the fans with his unique style of play against the defensive German.

From 3-1 down, Quadri recovered to put the match at 3-3 and even when the coach was clear for the Nigerian to claim the victory with 9-6, his forehand failed him as he was made the kiss the canvass at 12-10 to hand the victory to the European star.

Describing the manner Quadri missed the chance to claim the victory, ITTF Publication Editor, Ian Marshall said: “It appeared Aruna Quadri may succeed; after trailing by three games to one, he leveled at three-all. In the seventh he led 9-6, he lost the next point but at 9-7, he had the service; the odds were in his favour but he was not able to convert the advantage. Ruwen Filus (11-9, 14-12, 2-11, 11-9, 6-11, 4-11, 12-10).”

A disappointed Quadri said after match, “I was fighting as hard as I could; recovering from three-one down. I changed things around going to 9-6 in the last game. I did not seize my chances today .It was not meant to be.”

For being among the top eight players in the men’s singles event of the first ITTF World Tour in 2017, Quadri has garnered some points for his qualification to the end-of-the-year World Tour Grand Finals.

Meanwhile, Quadri’s partnership with Egypt’s Omar Assar in the men’s doubles may have picked some points from the Hungarian Open after playing from the qualifying round to make it to the main draw where they eventual lost to the Chinese finalists.

