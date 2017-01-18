Quadri shops for sponsors to attend ITF training camp

Despite her exploits at the ongoing ITF/CAT West and Central African Championships in Lome, Togo, teenage prodigy Oyinlomo Quadri dream of honing her skills on court may be hampered following her inability to raise $5000 to return to the ITF Training Camp in Morocco.

The fast-rising starlet is ranked sixth in the girls’ U-14 in Africa is at present doing Nigeria proud in Togo and aiming to qualify for the AJC in South Africa come March this year.

The NationSport learnt that frantic efforts have been made to ensure that the teenage return to the cap in the North African region.

Quadri in 2016 was at the ITF High Performance Centre in Casablanca for more than one year where she honed her skills and there are plans to send her to United States to continue with her training in an established tennis academy.

“I think what Oyinlomo needs is just $5000 and we have been appealing to well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies to support the dream of this young girl because we believe she has the quality to become the first Nigerian female player to compete at the Grand Slam. We hope we can raise the money so that she can return to the Morocco camp to continue her training after the tournament in Togo particularly to prepare for the AJC in South Africa,” a concerned tennis enthusiast who pleaded anonymity said.

