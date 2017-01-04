Queen Elizabeth back to work after illness
Queen Elizabeth has resumed official duties as she continues to recover from a heavy cold that forced her to miss Christmas and New Year Church services. A spokeswoman said on Wednesday in London that on resumption, she gave an honour to a member of her staff in a private ceremony. “On Tuesday, the queen gave a member of her staff, Raymond Wheaton, the insignia of a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order, an honour that usually rewards personal service to her or the monarchy.
