Queen is feeling ‘better’ says Princess Anne – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Queen is feeling 'better' says Princess Anne
BBC News
The Queen is feeling "better" despite missing a New Year's Day church service at Sandringham, her daughter Princess Anne has said. Princess Anne spoke to well-wishers outside the church after attending the service with her father Prince Philip, brother …
The Queen is feeling 'better', says Princess Anne as royals attend Sandringham church service without her
Queen Elizabeth II misses church due to 'heavy cold'
Queen is feeling 'better', says Princess Royal, despite again missing Sandringham church service due to heavy cold
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG