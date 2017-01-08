Queen Juliet Okoroafor Donates 200 Medicated Eye Glasses To Isiokpo Community

Residents of Ogbodo community in Isio¬kpo, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, especially those who had eye problem, celebrated this year’s Christmas with joy and gratitude to God.

This followed the arrival to the community few days before New Year of Miss Health South-South, Queen Juliet Okoroafor (Miss Health South South) alongside her ‘ICare Project’ team, which included opticians. The August visitors were in the community to bring succor to those who had eye problems.

And before the team left the community, 500 peo¬ple who had various eye defects were treated, while 200 eye patients went home with medicated glasses.

The visit to Ogbodo came barely five months after Queen Juliet’s corona¬tion as Miss Health South-South, Since her corona¬tion, she and her team, have visited various parts of the South-South region, to sensitize the people on how to live a healthy life, as well as treat those faced with various health challenges.

It was in the course of her tour of towns and commu¬nities in the South-South region that she first came to Ogbodo where she found out that so many people in that community, particu¬larly the aged ones, were af¬flicted with various types of eye diseases.

Ogbodo Community is a community filled with several eye diseases.

