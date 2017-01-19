Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chebukati, commissioners sworn in to head IEBC – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Chebukati, commissioners sworn in to head IEBC
The Star, Kenya
New IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati greets AG Githu Muigai after he and his team of six commissioners were sworn in by Chief Justice David Maraga (left) at the Supreme Court, January 20, 2017. /COURTESY. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp …
Chebukati assumes office, pledges free, fair August pollCapital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
Country ready for elections as IEBC team assumes officeHivisasa.com

all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.