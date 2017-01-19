Chebukati, commissioners sworn in to head IEBC – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Chebukati, commissioners sworn in to head IEBC
The Star, Kenya
New IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati greets AG Githu Muigai after he and his team of six commissioners were sworn in by Chief Justice David Maraga (left) at the Supreme Court, January 20, 2017. /COURTESY. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp …
Chebukati assumes office, pledges free, fair August poll
Country ready for elections as IEBC team assumes office
