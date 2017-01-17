Rafael Nadal Progresses Into Australian Open Second Round

Rafael Nadal has progressed into the second round of the Australian Open. The ninth-seeded Spaniard rolled to a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over Germany’s Florian Mayer on Tuesday in the first round of the tournament at Melbourne. “For me is a great victory,” Nadal said in his on-court interview. “Very happy to keep having chances to …

The post Rafael Nadal Progresses Into Australian Open Second Round appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

