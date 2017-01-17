Rafael Nadal Progresses Into Australian Open Second Round
Rafael Nadal has progressed into the second round of the Australian Open. The ninth-seeded Spaniard rolled to a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over Germany’s Florian Mayer on Tuesday in the first round of the tournament at Melbourne. “For me is a great victory,” Nadal said in his on-court interview. “Very happy to keep having chances to …
