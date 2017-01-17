Pages Navigation Menu

Rafael Nadal Progresses Into Australian Open Second Round

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Sports

Rafael Nadal has progressed into the second round of the Australian Open. The ninth-seeded Spaniard rolled to a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over Germany’s Florian Mayer on Tuesday in the first round of the tournament at Melbourne. “For me is a great victory,” Nadal said in his on-court interview. “Very happy to keep having chances to …

