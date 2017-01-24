Raheem Sterling: Manchester City star buys £3.1M mansion in Cheshire

Raheem Sterling has gotten the new home for him and his girlfriend who just had his second child.

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has splashed £3.1million on a new family home in Cheshire, an hour drive from City’s Etihad Campus training base.

Sterling who earns £180,000-a-week at City bought the new home where he will be staying with his long-term girlfriend Paige Milian and their newborn son Thiago.

That is the second child of the 22-year-old who also has a four-year-old daughter called Melody Rose from a previous relationship.

The forward is doing all he can to settle at Manchester City where he is currently having a mixed season.

He was involved in City’s last game, a 2-2 draw at home to Tottenham and should have had a penalty.

Clear on goal, Sterling was pushed by Kyle Walker just before he touched the ball, minutes later, Spurs equalised and the game ended 2-2.

City manager Pep Guardiola, however, insist that his side’s wasteful finishing rather than a contentious refereeing decision was to blame for the 2-2 draw .

"We lost because we missed a lot of chances. When that happens, the influence of the referee is higher. When you score a goal, the referee doesn’t matter," the Spanish coach said.

"In my career, the referee doesn’t matter. But the rules here are the rules so maybe (referees’ chief) Mike Riley one day is going to explain to me when it’s a push here or here or here.

"Still I don’t understand. But again, we lost because we missed chances. When we don’t miss a lot of chances, the referee doesn’t matter."

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

