Rahman to miss rest of the season

Baba Rahman faces “several months” on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury during Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations clash with Uganda, Schalke have confirmed.

The defender twisted his knee and left the field on a stretcher during the 1-0 win for the Black Stars, with initial tests showing a bruised meniscus.

However, on his return to Germany the Chelsea loanee was found to have suffered a complex rupture of his cruciate ligament.

And the Bundesliga side do not expect the 22-year-old left-back to feature for much of the remainder of the 2016-17 Bundesliga campaign.

“Baba Rahman’s injury to his left knee was found to be worse than was initially forecasted after his operation in Augsburg yesterday,” a Schalke statement read.

“It presented a picture of a complex rupture to his cruciate ligament along with tears to his internal and external cartilage.

“The operation was completed without any complications. The medical team estimate that Baba faces several months on the sidelines.”

