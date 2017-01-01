Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Raila accuses Jubilee of plans to use looted billions to rig August elections – The Standard (press release)

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard (press release)

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Raila accuses Jubilee of plans to use looted billions to rig August elections
The Standard (press release)
Opposition leader Raila Odinga has claimed the Jubilee administration plans to use billions of stolen cash to manipulate the next elections. Raila said the ruling coalition, since taking power in 2013, had been creating 'tiny billionaires' at the
Raila cannot command crowd for demos, claims KuriaHivisasa.com

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.