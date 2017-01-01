Raila accuses Jubilee of plans to use looted billions to rig August elections – The Standard (press release)
|
The Standard (press release)
|
Raila accuses Jubilee of plans to use looted billions to rig August elections
The Standard (press release)
Opposition leader Raila Odinga has claimed the Jubilee administration plans to use billions of stolen cash to manipulate the next elections. Raila said the ruling coalition, since taking power in 2013, had been creating 'tiny billionaires' at the …
Raila cannot command crowd for demos, claims Kuria
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG