Raila won 2007 polls, says media mogul Macharia – Daily Nation

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Africa


Raila won 2007 polls, says media mogul Macharia
Businessman S.K. Macharia appears before the Senate in Nairobi during a hearing on election laws on January 3, 2017. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. Royal Media Services owner S.K. Macharia said that records of …
