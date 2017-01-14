Rainoil boss lauds Buhari, commissions service station

In an effort to support government policy in ensuring constant supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to Nigerians and serve its customers better in the New Year, Rainoil Limited, has commissioned another filling station in Obijo, Aja Lagos.

Speaking during the commissioning of the petrol service station in Obijo, Lekki-Epe expressway, Lagos, the Managing Director, Gabriel Ogbechie said they built the new oil station with a view to backing up government’s effort in ensuring availability of PMS to all Nigerians constantly.

He described the Buhari led government effort in putting a benchmark of N145 on PMS for all marketers as commendable, saying that it was what ended the regime of fuel scarcity in Nigeria.

Also speaking at the commissioning, the Group Executive Director/ COO Downstream, NNPC, Henry Ikem Obih, who was represented by Lawrence Ekpan promised that the era of fuel scarcity is gone in Nigeria.

