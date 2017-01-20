Rakitic Hoping To Stay At Barcelona For Many Years

Ivan Rakitic’s game time at Barcelona has reduced, but that is the least of the midfielder’s worries as he’s still itching to sign a contract renewal.

The former Sevilla man has fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona and has been repeatedly linked with a move away from Camp Nou.

Rakitic started in the 1-0 copa del rey quarterfinals win over Real Sociedad, and gave an update on his future after the match.

“I hope that I can continue here for many years. I want to renew my contract with Barcelona,” Rakitic said.

“I am worried because I always want to play but I have absolute confidence in the coach. I need to work but I’m confident.”

Rakitic has made 13 La Liga appearances for Barca this season, 10 of those as a starter with two goals scored.

