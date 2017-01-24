Rakitic Wants To Stay At Barcelona Forever

Talks of a contract renewal is still ongoing, as Ivan Rakitic is hoping he can be at Barcelona forever.

Manchester City have been looking to sign the Croatian, who lost his spot in the starting XI, but started in the Copa del Rey fixture against Real Sociedad.

And injury to both Iniesta and Busquets has made him indispensable for Barcelona, who are looking to stage a domestic double title defence.

Speaking after he was named best team player at Mundo Deportivo ‘s annual awards gala, the 28-year-old Croatia international said: “My dream is to stay here forever.

“I have not been able to refuse any offer because we are talking. I trust [that I will] stay.

“I trust the president [Josep Maria Bartomeu] and my representative Arturo Canales, who are talking.

“I want to help get all the titles we want, which are many for the best club in the world.”

