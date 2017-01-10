Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Home Front Pix We’ve Disloged APC With Projects -Wike …Declares 2017, Year Of Infrastructure… – The Tide

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Tide

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Home Front Pix We've Disloged APC With Projects -Wike …Declares 2017, Year Of Infrastructure…
The Tide
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike (2nd left), with his Deputy, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Chairman, Rivers State PDP, Bro Felix Obuah (left), former Acting National Chairman, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus (right) and others,, during the commissioning
Rally round Wike, defend Rivers, Commissioner tells residentsNAIJ.COM
'Insecurity in Rivers was orchestrated to enable APC to rig elections'Guardian
We've dislodged APC from Rivers— WikeVanguard
Gistmaster (blog) –Pulse Nigeria
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.