Home Front Pix We’ve Disloged APC With Projects -Wike …Declares 2017, Year Of Infrastructure… – The Tide
|
The Tide
|
Home Front Pix We've Disloged APC With Projects -Wike …Declares 2017, Year Of Infrastructure…
The Tide
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike (2nd left), with his Deputy, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Chairman, Rivers State PDP, Bro Felix Obuah (left), former Acting National Chairman, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus (right) and others,, during the commissioning …
Rally round Wike, defend Rivers, Commissioner tells residents
'Insecurity in Rivers was orchestrated to enable APC to rig elections'
We've dislodged APC from Rivers— Wike
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG