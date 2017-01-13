Ramos Blasts Sevilla Fans – ‘I Did Not Disrespect Anyone’

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos seems to be angry with Sevilla fans after making it to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey 6-3 on aggregate.

Ramos celebrated in front of the Sevilla fans after scoring a panenka from the spot, before Benzema equalised in additional time, to extend Madrid’s unbeaten run to 40 matches.

The 30-year-old Ramos, who came through the club’s youth system before leaving for Madrid in 2005, was unimpressed by his former supporters.

“I did not disrespect anyone,” Ramos said.

“I asked [goalkeeper David] Soria to forgive me, that I was not to blame.

“I am not a fan of a section that has remembered my mother and insulted me from the first minute.

“It will always be my home more or less. I am the captain of Madrid and I will defend my team.”

Ramos and Madrid return to Sevilla on Sunday for a top-of-the-table La Liga clash.

“It’s football, I would like to be received differently but it will not change anything,” he said, pointing to Ivan Rakitic and Dani Alves being treated as “gods” on their returns.

“I’m prepared and it is not the first time I come to play here. I will not change, I come to play football.”

The post Ramos Blasts Sevilla Fans – ‘I Did Not Disrespect Anyone’ appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

