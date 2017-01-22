Ramos To Booing Fans: We Need Your Support

Despite winning on Saturday, Real Madrid were still booed by their fans, which really annoyed captain Ramos.

The defender found the net twice in the final 10 minutes of the first half to secure a 2-1 win at the Bernabeu.

Madrid are four points ahead of Sevilla and five points clear of Barcelona with the two teams to play on Sunday.

However, Madrid were still subjected to boos by their own fans in the Spanish capital, much to the annoyance of Ramos.

“I’ve always said that we can never change the Bernabeu,” the 30-year-old said.

“I’ve spent many years here and like Marcelo said after the Cup game the other day, all of the great players have been whistled here at some point. It’s a wake-up call to make the team respond.

“But it’s in the difficult moments that we need them to be behind us, not kicking us when we are down.

“We know how our fans are and we like the way they are. The objective is that we all take this forward together.”

