Randy Benin prophet on the run

Jethro Ibileke/Benin Uncontrolled sexual appetite has landed a Benin-based Pastor, Great Emokpae, in trouble, following the discovery of his alleged love affairs with another man’s wife. Pastor Emokpae, founder of Miracle House of God Church, who was accused of having sex with the Woman Leader of his church, (Mrs. Ehikioya), is currently on the run after the husband of the woman, Mr.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

