Randy Goats: Two remanded in jail for gangraping, impregnating 13-yr-old

Two remanded in jail for gangraping, impregnating 13-yr-old

A Magistrates court has remanded two suspects in jail for allegedly raping and impregnating a 13-yr-old girl.

Two men have been remanded in Kano prisons on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, for gang-raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl.

The suspects, Muhammed Abubakar aged 58 and Ali Garba, aged 45, both of Hotoro Quaters, Kano, were brought before a Magistrates court on charges of rape.

Punch reports that the prosecutor, Suleiman Danladi, told the court that the elder brother of the victim, Murtala Aminu, reported the case at the Hotoro Police Division on September 11, 2016.

The court heard that the accused committed the crime in May 2016 in Hotoro Quaters.

He said, "The pair decieved and lured the 13-year-old girl to different locations to rape her. As a result, the victim became pregnant."

According to the prosecutor, the victim was taken to Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital for examination, where she was confirmed to be pregnant .

The offense reportedly contravenes section 283 of the penal code, but the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate Mohammed Jubril, ordered the accused remanded in jail until January 18, 2017, when the case will be brought for mention.

