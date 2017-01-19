Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rangers appeal LMC’s decision – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Rangers appeal LMC's decision
The Nation Newspaper
The management of Rangers International FC of Enugu has appealed the League Management Company (LMC) decision to sanction his team for various breaches they committed during their match day one, Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) …
LMC fines Rangers for supporters' disorderly conductThe Eagle Online
LMC sanctions various clubsTV360
LMC fines Rangers, sanctions Lobi, TornadoesDaily Trust
Nigeria Today
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.