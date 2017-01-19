Rangers appeal LMC’s decision

The management of Rangers International FC of Enugu has appealed the League Management Company (LMC) decision to sanction his team for various breaches they committed during their match day one, Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) against Abia Warriors on Sunday, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

Rangers were issued summary jurisdiction by LMC for breaches Rules B13.52, B13.18, and C1.1 which attracted a cumulative fine of N2.75m, the claim which Rangers management described as false allegations being leveled against the club.

In a statement made available to NationSport, the director media and public relations, Foster Chime said Rangers amongst other facts dissociated the club from actions perpetrated against match officials on the match day, absolving their supporters from such allegations and any unsportsmanlike behaviors.

It further stated that Rangers Intl. FC provided security personnel, which included Police, Army and Civil Defence on the said day to provide maximum protection to the march officials.

Rangers FC management maintained further that, rather than pointing accusing fingers at their supporters, blame should be apportioned to supporters of visiting Abia Warriors FC Club, who trooped into the pitch at the end of the game and that made the officials jittery.

The club affirmed that the players and supporters did not molest any official or exhibit any action capable of bringing the league into disrepute, stressing that Enugu Stadium is one of the most peaceful match centers in the country.