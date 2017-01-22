Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news

Rangers beat hard-fighting El-Kanemi 1–0

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Sunday defeated visiting El-Kanemi Warriors FC 1–0 in a Match Day 3 fixture of the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). In the match played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Bobby Clement scored the only goal of the match in the 27th minute of the second half. Reacting after the game, Rangers’ coach Imama Amapakabo said he was grateful to God now that his team were picking their first maximum three points in the new season.

