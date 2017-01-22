Rangers beat hard-fighting El-Kanemi 1–0

Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Sunday defeated visiting El-Kanemi Warriors FC 1–0 in a Match Day 3 fixture of the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). In the match played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Bobby Clement scored the only goal of the match in the 27th minute of the second half. Reacting after the game, Rangers’ coach Imama Amapakabo said he was grateful to God now that his team were picking their first maximum three points in the new season.

