NPFL: Rangers Begin Title Defence Vs Abia Warriors, Pillars Host IfeanyiUbah – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
NPFL: Rangers Begin Title Defence Vs Abia Warriors, Pillars Host IfeanyiUbah
Complete Sports Nigeria
Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Enugu Rangers will seek to get their title defence on a winning note when they host oriental rivals, Abia Warriors in their match-day one fixture at The Cathedral – Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium Enugu on Sunday, …
Rangers brace up for Warriors' battle
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG