Rangers FC intensifies plan to nail-down Aba Warriors FC on Sunday

League Champions Rangers International FC of Enugu has intensified plan to nail-down Aba Warriors FC in its maiden 2016/2017 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) match. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the league champions’ week one match against the Aba-side would be taking place at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu on Sunday by…

The post Rangers FC intensifies plan to nail-down Aba Warriors FC on Sunday appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

