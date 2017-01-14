Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rangers FC intensifies plan to nail-down Aba Warriors FC on Sunday

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Sports, World | 0 comments

League Champions Rangers International FC of Enugu has intensified plan to nail-down Aba Warriors FC in its maiden 2016/2017 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) match. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the league champions’ week one match against the Aba-side would be taking place at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu on Sunday by…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Rangers FC intensifies plan to nail-down Aba Warriors FC on Sunday appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.