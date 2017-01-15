Rangers FC unveil 6 new players for 2016/2017 football season

League Champions, Rangers International FC of Enugu, on Saturday unveiled six new players, who are billed to join the team for the 2016/2017 football season. The players unveiled included: Abdulafeez Awakan, Fortune Omoniwari, and Chizoba Amaefula. Others are: Charles Helong, Daniel Etor and Ugwu Uwadiegwu. Speaking after the unveiling in Rangers’ Camp Emene near Enugu,…

