Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rangers forward, Egwim may not return till March, says team doctor

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Football | 0 comments

Injured Rangers strike Ifeanyi Egwim still has up to two months and three weeks to nurse his injury, the team doctor announced on Wednesday in Enugu. Dr Okey Ezea told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Egwim was not expected to recover fully until March. According to the physician, the player still has two…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Rangers forward, Egwim may not return till March, says team doctor appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.