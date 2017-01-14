Rangers fully focused on Abia Warriors – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Rangers fully focused on Abia Warriors
The Nation Newspaper
Enugu Rangers players have declared that they have put the Charity Cup loss to FC Ifeanyiubah behind them and are looking forward to their 2016/17 NPFL season opener against Abia Warriors tomorrow at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium. The Flying …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG