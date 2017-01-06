Pages Navigation Menu

Rangers’ Int’l FC registers 25 players for CAF champions’ league- Manager – Vanguard

Vanguard
Ameobi Ezeaku, Rangers Int'l FC Team Manager, said the club had registered 25 players that would prosecute the 2016/2017 CAF champions league competition. Speaking to newsmen in Enugu on Friday, Ezeaku said that the club might register more five …

