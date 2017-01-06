Rangers’ Int’l FC registers 25 players for CAF champions’ league- Manager

Ameobi Ezeaku, Rangers Int’l FC Team Manager, said the club had registered 25 players that would prosecute the 2016/2017 CAF champions league competition.

Speaking to newsmen in Enugu on Friday, Ezeaku said that the club might register more five players to meet the CAF requirement in case of any eventuality.

“We do not want to rush thing in the continental competition, that is why we focused on it first and now we successfully registered 25 players.

“More five players will still be registered but that will be with the suggestion of the technical crew as the selections will be done by them.

“Soon, I will be living Enugu for the registration of players for the Nigeria Professional Football League and Federation Cup,’’ he said.

Ezeaku, however, said that the registration and licensing of the players had been hectic.

“Rangers is a big club and the expectation of the people for the club is very high, so we do not want to ridicule ourselves hence the need to do things the right way, that is why we want to start on time to avoid rushing.

“CAF champions’ league, NPFL and the Federation Cup are important to us and we are going to fight in all fronts to ensure we do the state and the country proud.

“We cannot repeat the mistake of players’ ownership palaver that kicked us out of the continental league in 2013,’’ Ezeaku said.

He called on the players to be focused to ensure that they record good result in all matches that they would be involved in the new season.

The post Rangers’ Int’l FC registers 25 players for CAF champions’ league- Manager appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

