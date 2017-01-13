Ranieri Believes Motivation Will Unlock Leicester’s Success

Claudio Ranieri believes his greatest asset is his ability to get the best out of his players and he believes that’s the key behind foxes success.

The Italian won the Best Fifa Men’s Coach of the year after leading Leicester to the trophy. The Foxes were relegation bound, but ended winning the epl with 10 points.

Ranieri, whose team are 15th in the table in 2016-17, believes the key to success is finding a way to motivate players.

“I can only talk about myself. I have a lot of passion and I think I’m good at getting that across to my players,” he told FIFA.com. “You might say that I have the key to unlocking players’ minds, though not all of them.

“It pains me when I can’t make it happen because I feel as if it’s my fault rather than theirs.

“I think that’s the secret, because when you’re working at the highest level it’s vital that you show the players how much you love the game and that you convince them to do the same.

“But if you really want to know what it is that players want, then maybe you should be asking them.”

