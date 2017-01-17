Ranieri Is Hoping Conte Wins Title

Leicester City manager, Claudio Ranieri is hoping rival Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte can win the Premier League title.

Ranieri is more focused on keeping Leicester in the topflight, as they try to fight off relegation.

The Italian won an unprecedented EPL title with Leicester last season and has claimed honours for his achievement, the latest a place in the Italian Football Hall of Fame.

Before the induction ceremony in Florence, Ranieri was asked about Conte’s impact since arriving in England, and he said: “He came without uproar but demonstrated that the Italian school of coaches is valid more than ever.

“As former Chelsea coach and as an Italian supporter, I hope that Conte can achieve the goal [of winning the Premier League].”

