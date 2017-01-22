Twelve months ago Leicester were top of the table – now the Foxes are in free fall – Mirror.co.uk
|
Mirror.co.uk
|
Twelve months ago Leicester were top of the table – now the Foxes are in free fall
Mirror.co.uk
This time last year Leicester went top of the Premier League and didn't look back. Fast forward 12 months and looking back is exactly what they are doing – over their shoulders. The Foxes are in free fall and need no telling about how powerful momentum is.
Ranieri takes full responsibility for Leicester's capitulation at Southampton
Claude Puel admits Virgil van Dijk is a doubt for Liverpool's EFL Cup semi-final with Southampton
English Premier League Southampton forget Fonte fuss to beat Leicester
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG