Twelve months ago Leicester were top of the table – now the Foxes are in free fall – Mirror.co.uk

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Sports


Twelve months ago Leicester were top of the table – now the Foxes are in free fall
This time last year Leicester went top of the Premier League and didn't look back. Fast forward 12 months and looking back is exactly what they are doing – over their shoulders. The Foxes are in free fall and need no telling about how powerful momentum is.
