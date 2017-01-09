Ranieri Wins FIFA Coach Of The Year For Fairytale Leicester Trophy Win

Leicester City won an unprecedented EPL trophy in 2016, with Claudio Ranieri in charge and the manager has been named FIFA’S best coach for the year of 2016.

The former Chelsea manager led the Foxes to their first Premier League trophy and has led them to the knockout stages of the UCL.

Ranieri, 65, fended off competition from Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and Portugal coach Fernando Santos to claim the award at FIFA’s ‘The Best’ awards ceremony on Monday.

“What a fantastic evening for me to be here with a lot of legends, and now to win this award,” he said upon receiving the prize. “I’m crazy! I’m very crazy. Thank you so much those who voted for me.

“I want to thank my family, my wife, my agents, my chairman, my players – my players! Without them it’s difficult for a manager to win something, and also our fans. I think what happened in England was amazing, it was something strange. The god of football said ‘Leicester must win’. Only this!

Referencing Dani Alves’ earlier comments about being in the FIFPro XI despite his advancing years, Ranieri added: “And before Dani Alves said at 30 years old he can do something more. My age is 65! I start now!”

The post Ranieri Wins FIFA Coach Of The Year For Fairytale Leicester Trophy Win appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

