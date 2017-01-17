Rann accidental bombing: Governor Shettima orders emergency medical response
Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima has ordered the State Ministry of Health to set up emergency units, with all State medical hospitals located in Maiduguri This was in response to the accidental bombing of civilians at Rann, in Kala-Balge local government area of the State. The Governor’s spokesman, Isa Gusau, said in a statement that […]
Rann accidental bombing: Governor Shettima orders emergency medical response
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG