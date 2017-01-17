Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rann accidental bombing: Governor Shettima orders emergency medical response

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

270813F.Kashim-Shettima

Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima has ordered the State Ministry of Health to set up emergency units, with all State medical hospitals located in Maiduguri This was in response to the accidental bombing of civilians at Rann, in Kala-Balge local government area of ‎the State. The Governor’s spokesman, Isa Gusau, said in a statement that […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Rann accidental bombing: Governor Shettima orders emergency medical response

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.