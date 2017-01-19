Rann: Air Force constitutes panel to investigate misfire within 14 days
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has constituted a board of senior officers to investigate the accidental air strike on January 17, 2017 at Rann, Borno State. Among its terms of reference, the Board is to determine the immediate and remote causes as well as the circumstances that led to the incident. A statement on Thursday […]
