Rann: Air Force constitutes panel to investigate misfire within 14 days

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has constituted a board of senior officers to investigate the accidental air strike on January 17, 2017 at Rann, Borno State. Among its terms of reference, the Board is to determine the immediate and remote causes as well as the circumstances that led to the incident. A statement on Thursday […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

