Rann air strike: Buhari sends delegation, assures incident won’t re-occur

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

buhari

No fewer than 54 victims of Military bomb misfire in Rann, Headquarters of Kala-Balge, are currently hospitalized in three hospitals located in Maiduguri Borno State Commissioner for Health, Dr Haruna Mshelia said in an update on Wednesday that 32 persons are receiving treatment at the State Specialist Hospital; 16 victims are being treated at 7th […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

