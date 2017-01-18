Rann air strike: Buhari sends delegation, assures incident won’t re-occur
No fewer than 54 victims of Military bomb misfire in Rann, Headquarters of Kala-Balge, are currently hospitalized in three hospitals located in Maiduguri Borno State Commissioner for Health, Dr Haruna Mshelia said in an update on Wednesday that 32 persons are receiving treatment at the State Specialist Hospital; 16 victims are being treated at 7th […]
