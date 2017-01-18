Pages Navigation Menu

Rann airstrike: UN airlifts injured medical workers, sends medical equipment

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

UN airlifts injured

The UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS dispatched a helicopter with four medical personnel, 400 kg of emergency medical supplies and airlifted eight Nigeria Red Cross workers injured following a military airstrike that hit Rann locality of Nigeria’s north-eastern Borno state. “This is an unfortunate tragedy that befell people already suffering the effects of violence,” said […]

Rann airstrike: UN airlifts injured medical workers, sends medical equipment

