Rann airstrike: UN airlifts injured medical workers, sends medical equipment
The UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS dispatched a helicopter with four medical personnel, 400 kg of emergency medical supplies and airlifted eight Nigeria Red Cross workers injured following a military airstrike that hit Rann locality of Nigeria’s north-eastern Borno state. “This is an unfortunate tragedy that befell people already suffering the effects of violence,” said […]
Rann airstrike: UN airlifts injured medical workers, sends medical equipment
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG