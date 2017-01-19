Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rann bombing: PDP demands independent investigation; says APC can’t be trusted

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

pdp-vs-apc

The Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of Peoples Democracy Party (PDP), has called for independent investigation into the accidental bombing of Rann IDPs Camp in Kala-Balge Local Government Area of Borno State, saying government would hide the truth. A statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Dayo Adeyeye on Thursday, said the PDP was shocked and […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Rann bombing: PDP demands independent investigation; says APC can’t be trusted

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.