Rann misfire: Death toll hits 236

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The death toll on last Tuesday’s accidental bombing of an IDPs camp in Rann, Borno State, by the Nigerian Air Force has risen to 236 Chairman, Kalabalge local government area Babagana Malaria disclosed this yesterday while briefing the Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai. Buratai was in the area for an assessment tour […]

