Rann misfire: Death toll hits 236
The death toll on last Tuesday’s accidental bombing of an IDPs camp in Rann, Borno State, by the Nigerian Air Force has risen to 236 Chairman, Kalabalge local government area Babagana Malaria disclosed this yesterday while briefing the Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai. Buratai was in the area for an assessment tour […]
Rann misfire: Death toll hits 236
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG