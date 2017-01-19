Rann misfire: Defence Minister orders investigation
The Minister of Defence has ordered a full-scale investigation into Tuesday`s accidental bombing of civilians by the military in Rann, Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno. Dan-Ali gave the directive in Maiduguri on Wednesday while speaking during a condolence visit to the Shehu of Dikwa, Alhaji Muhammad Masta, in his residence. “As the Honourable […]
