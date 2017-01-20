Rann misfire: Over 170 killed – MSF
The death toll continues to rise following the horrific military attack on civilians in Rann, Nigeria, according to latest estimates by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF). MSF said around 90 people were killed on the spot when a Nigerian airforce plane circled twice and dropped two bombs in the middle of the town of Rann, which […]
