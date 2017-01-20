Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rann misfire: Over 170 killed – MSF

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Rann-420x203

The death toll continues to rise following the horrific military attack on civilians in Rann, Nigeria, according to latest estimates by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF). MSF said around 90 people were killed on the spot when a Nigerian airforce plane circled twice and dropped two bombs in the middle of the town of Rann, which […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Rann misfire: Over 170 killed – MSF

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.