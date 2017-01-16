Rape: Cleric advises FG to prohibit indecent dressing in public places

Sheikh Muhammad Bashir, the Deputy Chief Imam of Area 10 Abuja Mosque, has advised the Federal Government to prohibit people from indecent dressing in public places to curtail incidence of rape in the country.

Bashir told newsmen in Abuja on Monday that indecent dressing had become a major factor responsible for high rate of rape cases in the country.

He, therefore, stressed the need for the three tiers of government to evolve strategies that would raise the moral value of the people in the society with a view to reducing social vices.

Bashir urged Muslims to strive to strengthen their devotion through zikr (praises), recitation of the holy Qur’an and offering prayers.

“ Indeed, prayer prohibits immorality and wrongdoing, “ he said.

He also admonished adherents of Islam to choose righteous friends and environment to live in order to avoid temptations and anything that could stimulate sexual desire.

Similarly, the cleric urged Muslims to shun watching sexually explicit pictures and movies because they were prohibited.

“And keep your self-patient by being with those who call upon their Lord in the morning and the evening, seeking His countenance.

“Let not your eyes pass beyond them, desiring adornments of the worldly life,’’ Bashir quoted the Qu’ran as saying.

The post Rape: Cleric advises FG to prohibit indecent dressing in public places appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

