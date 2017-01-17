Rapists/thieves caught and stripped unclad at market place (Photos)

According to Facebook user, Nelson Iyke Enwere who shared the story, these men are alleged rapists and thieves who were caught and paraded naked in Abia State.

Read according to the Facebook user below…

“Michacha the son of reverend isreal onyenyiri in umudike umuaku isuochi and his friend was masqueraded today in the market square for stealing Palm oil,goat,fresh fufu.Palm wine soup and other items. this two boys and some other of their friends has been terrorising the village for long. The worst part of it is that after stealing they Will rape any girl they find in the house”

