Rapper, Ikechukwu’s ex-girlfriend declares war on him

NIGERIAN rapper, Ikechukwu is currently under fire. The rapper’s ex- girlfriend, Sarah Ofili, alongside her friend, Joy Madaki, are splitting fire over comments he was said to have made about Joy’s brother, Terry Tha Rapman, who is also an artiste.

What Ikechukwu must have said to trigger such war of words on himself still remains a mystery as the aggrieved parties made no mention of it in their social media rants. However, in a bid to defend her brother after Ikechukwu aired his opinions about Joy’s brother, the latter took to her Instagram page to hurl unprintable words on the rapper.

As if that was not enough, Ikechukwu’s ex girlfriend, Sarah Ofili, also joined forces with Joy on her Instagram page to declare war on the rapper, boasting that she and her friends would wage war on him since he has declared it initially.

