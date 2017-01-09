Rare Childhood Photo Of Femi Fani-Kayode And Siblings Surfaces

A former aviation minister in the country, Femi Fani-Kayode who has had several run-ins with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has shared a rare childhood photo of himself and his siblings. Recall that Femi Fani-Kayode recently congratulated his ex-wife noting that he’s happy for her on her appointment by the new Ghanaian president,…

The post Rare Childhood Photo Of Femi Fani-Kayode And Siblings Surfaces appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

