Rat tied up and publicly shamed for ‘stealing rice’ in China (Photos)

So, a rat was caught and publicly shamed in china for stealing rice!

Pictures spotted on Weibo, a Chinese micro-blogging platform, showed the rodent being tied up to what seemed to be a trolley.

A piece of paper attached to the animal’s body explained that it had been caught stealing rice at a convenient store.



The post said: ‘A friend of mine found a small rat in the warehouse of a convenient store.’

It carried on saying: ‘After it was arrested, it was shamed by a poster.

