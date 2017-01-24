Rat tied up and publicly shamed for ‘stealing rice’ in China (Photos)
So, a rat was caught and publicly shamed in china for stealing rice!
Pictures spotted on Weibo, a Chinese micro-blogging platform, showed the rodent being tied up to what seemed to be a trolley.
A piece of paper attached to the animal’s body explained that it had been caught stealing rice at a convenient store.
The post said: ‘A friend of mine found a small rat in the warehouse of a convenient store.’
It carried on saying: ‘After it was arrested, it was shamed by a poster.
