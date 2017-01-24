Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rat tied up and publicly shamed for ‘stealing rice’ in China (Photos)

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

So, a rat was caught and publicly shamed in china for stealing rice!

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Pictures spotted on Weibo, a Chinese micro-blogging platform, showed the rodent being tied up to what seemed to be a trolley.

A piece of paper attached to the animal’s body explained that it had been caught stealing rice at a convenient store.

The post said: ‘A friend of mine found a small rat in the warehouse of a convenient store.’

It carried on saying: ‘After it was arrested, it was shamed by a poster.

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.