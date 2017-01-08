Ray J Says Whitney Houston’s Death Was His Fault

US singer Ray J has blamed himself for the death of Music legend Whitney Houston. Ray J made the disclosure on Thursday during an episode of Celebrity Big Brother. “It’s something that nobody can explain,” said the 35-year-old who was reportedly dating the legend during her demise. “It’s all my fault. All my fault.” “It’s all my …

