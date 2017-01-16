Ray Wilkins Discusses Chelsea’s Deigo Costa Problem

Former Chelsea assistant manager Ray Wilkins has told SSNHQ that the Blues will need Diego Costa to win the title, and insists a move to China would be like admitting his career is over.

“If they are going to win the Premier League they are going to need this guy. He has been in fantastic form. Last year the guy was almost a disgrace, this year he has just been superb. He causes havoc for everyone.

“This guy is scoring every type of goal this year, and if you ask any defender, they would say he is probably the toughest guy to play against.

“If it’s financial, and he wants to move to China, then I don’t quite understand it to be perfectly honest, because I think as a footballer, if you’re going to go to China, now at 28 years of age, you’re basically saying, like Oscar, your career is finished.”

The post Ray Wilkins Discusses Chelsea’s Deigo Costa Problem appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

